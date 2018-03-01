Jack White unveils “Over and Over and Over”, a dirty blues rock jam originally written for The White Stripes: Stream

Jack White

Jack White has revealed a new single from his upcoming album, Boarding House Reach, ahead of its March 23rd release. As previously revealed, “Over and Over and Over” actually dates back 13 years and was originally written for The White Stripes.

White said that after he failed to make the song work for The White Stripes, he recorded it with The Raconuters. He didn’t like that version either, however, so he set it aside for the now infamous JAY-Z collaborative project that never came to be. “I was just gonna hand it off to my grandchildren,” White joked in a recent interview with Rolling Stone. “It was sort of my white whale. I chased it and chased it, and finally, all of a sudden, it worked.”

The final version appears on Boarding House Reach and has been released today as the album’s third single. Take a listen to the damp, dirty electro-blues rocker below.

White previously previewed Boarding House Reach with the singles “Connected By Love”, its B-side “Respect Commander”, and “Corporation”. Next month, White will embark on an extensive tour in support of Boarding House Reach, and you can grab tickets here.