Jawbreaker is working on new music

Jawbreaker, photo by Ben Kaye

Jawbreaker just wrapped up a string of reunion tour dates, but the emo pioneers aren’t content to stop there. During a recent appearance on the Going Off Track podcast, lead vocalist and guitarist Blake Schwarzenbach revealed the band is preparing to work on new music. Jawbreaker’s last proper album is 1995’s Dear You.

“Our summer is just going to be trying to write, jam,” Schwarzenbach stated. “[1992 album] Bivoac era is how we’re trying to feel… What we really want to do is riff out and see what comes [of it].”

“I’m spending the next month writing at home,” he elaborated. “Then we’re going to converge in San Francisco and go in the studio and see what happens.”

Schwarzenbach also teased doing shows abroad by deadpanning, “who wants to be in the U.S. right now?” As of now, the band’s only band confirmed date is at Seattle’s Upstream Music Fest and Summit in early June.

