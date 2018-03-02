JAY-Z responds to George Zimmerman’s threats: “Save your breath, you couldn’t beat a flight of steps”

In 2012, George Zimmerman fatally shot an unarmed, 17-year old black male named Trayvon Martin in a galvanizing incident that helped give rise to the Black Lives Matter movement. In 2013, Zimmerman was acquitted of all charges, and he’s spent the intervening years bragging about killing Martin and generally being a giant asshole. Last year, a film crew for a documentary series about Martin tried to speak to Zimmerman and his family, leading him to threaten the series’ producer, rapper JAY-Z, during an interview with The Blast.

“I know how to handle people who fuck with me, I have since February 2012,” he said, referencing the date of Martin’s murder. “Anyone who fucks with my parents will be fed to an alligator,” he added.

In a separate interview with the Orlando Sentinel, he said he would “beat [JAY-Z] as if I was Solange, and he would find himself coming out of the south side of a gator if he comes to Florida and bothers my family.”

At the time, JAY-Z declined to respond, though it turns out he was just waiting for the right opportunity. Last night, DJ Khaled announced a new album, Father of Ashad, and shared its first single, “Top Off”. Guesting on the star-studded track is Beyoncé, Future, and Hova himself, who takes a moment to address Zimmerman in a guest verse:

“Meanwhile Georgie Porgie sinnin’ and sendin’ me threats

Save your breath, you couldn’t beat a flight of steps

Try that shit with a grown man,

I’ll kill that fuckboy with my own hand”

Listen to “Top Off” in full below.

Both Father of Ashad and the documentary, Rest In Power: The Trayvon Martin Story, are slated to arrive this year.