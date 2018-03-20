Jeremy Renner is untouchable in first trailer for Tag: Watch

Jeremy Renner and Jon Hamm in Tag

Warner Bros. Pictures has turned one of our favorite childhood games into a star-studded Hollywood feature. Tag follows a group of longtime pals — the “Tag Brothers” — in the midst of their ongoing, global 30-year game of tag. (Seriously. “We’re not kidding” is even one of the film’s tag lines.)

Portrayed by an ensemble cast of Jeremy Renner, Ed Helms, Jon Hamm, Rashida Jones, Hannibal Buress, Isla Fisher, and Jake Johnson, these friends go to great, great lengths in order to keep the contest going. As shown in the first trailer, some sneak up in dark alleys and misty forests, while others show up during weddings and even births. The comedic plot centers around Renner’s character, who is so elusive he’s never been tagged “it” in three decades.

Watch below.

Tag is loosely inspired by a true story first chronicled in a 2013 Wall Street Journal article. It tells of a group of male friends from Spokane, Washington who launched their own long-running game.

The film opens in theaters June 15th. It marks the big screen debut for director Jeff Tomsic, known for his work on Comedy Central shows Broad City and This Is Not Happening.