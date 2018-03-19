Jim Carrey triggers conservatives with unflattering portraits of Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Donald Trump

Jim Carrey's Sarah Sanders and Donald Trump portraits

Because no one is safe from politicized rancor in 2018, conservatives hate Jim Carrey now. The actor/comedian drew Republican ire over the weekend when he posted an unflattering portrait of what is presumed to be White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

The caption of the “cartoon,” as Carrey put it, doesn’t actually mention Sanders by name, but it’s not exactly cagey about whom the picture is meant to be. “This is the portrait of a so-called Christian whose only purpose in life is to lie for the wicked,” Carrey wrote in the tweet. “Monstrous!”

Predictably, conservatives were quick to jump on the former Ace Venture, with many saying they would never again watch his films. Sanders’ father, former presidential candidate and Fox News talk show host Mike Huckabee, took his own shot on Twitter. Linking to a Fox and Friends video asking if Carrey’s picture and religious commentary had “gone too far,” Huckabee had a few choice labels for the comedian:

“Pathetic BULLY, sexist, hater, bigot & ‘Christaphobe’ @jimcarrey attacks @PressSec for her faith; what would be hypocritical Hollywood reaction if he called someone a ‘so-called Muslim’ or ‘so-called Jew?’ #classlessCarrey”

We can’t fault a father standing up for his daughter, but calling someone a sexist bully for drawing a caricature — an art based on exaggeration — feels like just the type of PC BS people like Huckabee are supposed to be admittedly against. Not to mention the fact that “Christaphobe” sounds like a word made up by bigots trying to hide behind fabricated hypocrisy.

Carrey hasn’t seemed particularly phased by the uproar. In fact, on Monday, he tweeted out another political cartoon, this one depicting Donald Trump as the Wicked Witch of the West, a nice play on the POTUS’ claim that the Russia investigation is a “witch hunt.”

Find Carrey’s tweets, and Huckabee’s response, below. Carrey’s Twitter account has actually been filled almost exclusively with political cartoons as of late, and some are actually damn good; check his feed here.

This is the portrait of a so-called Christian whose only purpose in life is to lie for the wicked. Monstrous! pic.twitter.com/MeYLTy1pqb — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 17, 2018

If you liked my last cartoon you may also enjoy… "THE WICKED WITCH OF THE WEST WING AND PUTIN’S FLYING MONKEYS“ pic.twitter.com/slBG7j1s8d — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) March 19, 2018