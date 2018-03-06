Jon Hopkins announces new album, Singularity, shares animated “Emerald Rush” video: Watch

Late last month, Jon Hopkins resurfaced with a teaser trailer for a new album. Now, he’s finally divulged all the details for his long-awaited sophomore LP. It’s called Singularity and slated to hit stores May 4th through Domino.
The follow-up to 2013’s impressive Immunity collects together nine tracks, including titles such as “Neon Pattern Drum”, “Feel First Life”, and “Luminous Beings”. According to a press statement, Singularity was shaped by the UK producer’s “experiences with meditation and trance states” and boasts arrangements of choral music, techno, and even acoustic piano.
“Where Immunity charted the dark alternative reality of an epic night out, Singularity explores the dissonance between dystopian urbanity and the green forest,” the statement goes on. “It is a journey that returns to where it began – from the opening note of foreboding to the final sound of acceptance.” Rather aptly, the record begins and ends on the same note.
Along with the album news, today brings the first official single, “Emerald Rush”. A steadily pulsing song, much like a constant adrenaline rush, it can be heard below via its official animated music video, directed by Robert Hunter and Elliot Dear.
Singularity Artwork:
Singularity Tracklist:
01. Singularity
02. Emerald Rush
03. Neon Pattern Drum
04. Everything Connected
05. Feel First Life
06. C O S M
07. Echo Dissolve
08. Luminous Beings
09. Recovery
Hopkins was recently announced as a performer at David Lynch’s New York edition of Festival of Disruption. Below is his current itinerary; more North American dates are forthcoming.
Jon Hopkins 2018 Tour Dates:
03/30 – Liverpool, UK @ Invisible Wind Factory $
04/06 – Helsinki, FI @ Aaniwalli $
04/07 – Istanbul, TR @ Sonar Istanbul $
05/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ David Lynch’s Festival of Disruption
05/25 – Paris, FR @ Villette Sonique
05/26 – Stockholm, SE @ Department $
06/02 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
06/09 – Manchester, UK @ Parklife
06/15 – Mannheim, DE @ Maifield Derby
06/23 – Co. Westmeath, IE @ Body & Soul
06/29 – Ewijk, NL @ Down the Rabbit Hole
06/30 – Milan, IT @ ASTRO Festival
07/11 – Dour, BE @ Dour Festival
07/13 – Ferropolis, DE @ Melt! Festival
07/14 – London, UK @ Lovebox Festival $
07/15 – Henham Park, UK @ Latitude Festival
07/20 – Ostrava, CZ @ Colours of Ostrava
07/26 – Shibuya, JP @ WWW X
07/26-27 – Shibuya, JP @ Fuji Rock Festival
08/03 – Katowice, PL @ OFF Festival
08/04 – Cornbury Park, UK @ Wilderness Festival
08/31 – Pula, HR @ Dimensions Festival
10/10 – Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller
10/12 – Copenhagen, DK @ Den Gra Hal
10/18 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street
10/19 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3
10/20 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
10/24 – Brussels, BE @ AB
10/25 – Berlin, DE @ Astra
10/26 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon
11/02 – London, UK @ Brixton Academy
11/17 – Newcastle, UK @ Boiler Shop
11/22 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
$ = w/ DJ set