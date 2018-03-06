Jon Hopkins announces new album, Singularity, shares animated “Emerald Rush” video: Watch

Jon Hopkins, photo Steve Gullick

Late last month, Jon Hopkins resurfaced with a teaser trailer for a new album. Now, he’s finally divulged all the details for his long-awaited sophomore LP. It’s called Singularity and slated to hit stores May 4th through Domino.

The follow-up to 2013’s impressive Immunity collects together nine tracks, including titles such as “Neon Pattern Drum”, “Feel First Life”, and “Luminous Beings”. According to a press statement, Singularity was shaped by the UK producer’s “experiences with meditation and trance states” and boasts arrangements of choral music, techno, and even acoustic piano.

“Where Immunity charted the dark alternative reality of an epic night out, Singularity explores the dissonance between dystopian urbanity and the green forest,” the statement goes on. “It is a journey that returns to where it began – from the opening note of foreboding to the final sound of acceptance.” Rather aptly, the record begins and ends on the same note.

Along with the album news, today brings the first official single, “Emerald Rush”. A steadily pulsing song, much like a constant adrenaline rush, it can be heard below via its official animated music video, directed by Robert Hunter and Elliot Dear.

Singularity Artwork:



Singularity Tracklist:

01. Singularity

02. Emerald Rush

03. Neon Pattern Drum

04. Everything Connected

05. Feel First Life

06. C O S M

07. Echo Dissolve

08. Luminous Beings

09. Recovery

Hopkins was recently announced as a performer at David Lynch’s New York edition of Festival of Disruption. Below is his current itinerary; more North American dates are forthcoming.

Jon Hopkins 2018 Tour Dates:

03/30 – Liverpool, UK @ Invisible Wind Factory $

04/06 – Helsinki, FI @ Aaniwalli $

04/07 – Istanbul, TR @ Sonar Istanbul $

05/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ David Lynch’s Festival of Disruption

05/25 – Paris, FR @ Villette Sonique

05/26 – Stockholm, SE @ Department $

06/02 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/09 – Manchester, UK @ Parklife

06/15 – Mannheim, DE @ Maifield Derby

06/23 – Co. Westmeath, IE @ Body & Soul

06/29 – Ewijk, NL @ Down the Rabbit Hole

06/30 – Milan, IT @ ASTRO Festival

07/11 – Dour, BE @ Dour Festival

07/13 – Ferropolis, DE @ Melt! Festival

07/14 – London, UK @ Lovebox Festival $

07/15 – Henham Park, UK @ Latitude Festival

07/20 – Ostrava, CZ @ Colours of Ostrava

07/26 – Shibuya, JP @ WWW X

07/26-27 – Shibuya, JP @ Fuji Rock Festival

08/03 – Katowice, PL @ OFF Festival

08/04 – Cornbury Park, UK @ Wilderness Festival

08/31 – Pula, HR @ Dimensions Festival

10/10 – Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller

10/12 – Copenhagen, DK @ Den Gra Hal

10/18 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

10/19 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3

10/20 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

10/24 – Brussels, BE @ AB

10/25 – Berlin, DE @ Astra

10/26 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon

11/02 – London, UK @ Brixton Academy

11/17 – Newcastle, UK @ Boiler Shop

11/22 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

$ = w/ DJ set