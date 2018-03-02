Jonny Greenwood shares “Dark Streets” from You Were Never Really Here score: Stream

This Sunday, we’ll find out whether Jonny Greenwood will henceforth be known as “Oscar-winning composer” Jonny Greenwood, as the Radiohead guitarist’s work on Paul Thomas Anderson’s sublime Phantom Thread is nominated for Best Original Score.

Less than a week after the ceremony, Greenwood will release his follow-up to Phantom Thread with the score for Lynne Ramsay’s You Were Never Really Here, starring Joaquin Phoenix. We heard some scraps of Greenwood’s work in a previously released clip of the movie, and now we’re being treated to a full track.

The two-minute long “Dark Streets” was shared on Twitter earlier today by Greenwood himself, who describes the film’s score as “a mixture of string music, electric guitar and some sparse rhythms.” Based on the provided sample, the synth-driven track is a far cry stylistically from the orchestral grandeur he conjured for Phantom Thread. Listen to it below.

You Were Never Really Here score will be available digitally on March 9th via Invada Records. A physical release is expected, but yet to be confirmed.