Jonny Greenwood unveils score for You Were Never Really Here: Stream

Jonny Greenwood

Jonny Greenwood is just weeks removed from his Oscar-nominated score for Phantom Thread, but today he’s back with another composition written specifically for the silver screen. The Radiohead guitarist has scored Lynne Ramsay’s new mystery/thriller, You Were Never Really Here. The OST is now available digitally and you can stream it in full below. A physical release will follow in the near future.

The film, which stars Joaquin Phoenix, opens in select theaters beginning April 6th. Its synopsis is as follows: “A traumatized veteran, unafraid of violence, tracks down missing girls for a living. When a job spins out of control, Joe’s nightmares overtake him as a conspiracy is uncovered leading to what may be his death trip or his awakening.”

Watch the trailer for You Were Never Really Here below.