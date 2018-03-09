Menu
Album Streams
Listen to Full Streams of the Newest Albums
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Jonny Greenwood unveils score for You Were Never Really Here: Stream

The mystery/thriller, starring Joaquin Phoenix, hits theaters in April

by
on March 09, 2018, 1:03am
0 comments
Jonny Greenwood
Jonny Greenwood

Jonny Greenwood is just weeks removed from his Oscar-nominated score for Phantom Thread, but today he’s back with another composition written specifically for the silver screen. The Radiohead guitarist has scored Lynne Ramsay’s new mystery/thriller, You Were Never Really Here. The OST is now available digitally and you can stream it in full below. A physical release will follow in the near future.

The film, which stars Joaquin Phoenix, opens in select theaters beginning April 6th. Its synopsis is as follows: “A traumatized veteran, unafraid of violence, tracks down missing girls for a living. When a job spins out of control, Joe’s nightmares overtake him as a conspiracy is uncovered leading to what may be his death trip or his awakening.”

Watch the trailer for You Were Never Really Here below.

Previous Story
Young Fathers unveil new album, Cocoa Sugar: Stream
No comments