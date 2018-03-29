Julian Casablancas’ The Voidz discover a hellish cartoon dystopia in new “Pyramid of Bones” video: Watch

The Voidz' "Pyramid of Bones" music video

The Voidz, the experimental rock outfit led by Julian Casablancas, is less than 24 hours away from dropping their new album, Virtue. To keep the momentum going, the band has shared a new bonkers music video today for “Pyramid of Bones”.

(Read: CoS Readers’ Poll Results: Most Anticipated Albums of 2018)

Directed by Nicholaus Goossen, it features The Voidz as a group of cave explorers who find much more than they bargained for in terms of bloodthirsty creatures and a freaky cartoon dystopia seemingly hopped up on acid (animated by Kidmograph). There are also shots of the band performing the wicked, metal-esque cut from the shadows.

Watch below if you dare.

This new music video comes a day after The Voidz played the Late Late Show with James Corden. Virtue, the follow-up to 2014’s Tyranny, is officially out tomorrow, March 30th.