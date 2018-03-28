Julian Casablancas’ The Voidz perform “Qyurryus” on Corden: Watch

The Voidz on Corden

Back in January, Julian Casablancas and his band The Voidz guested on The Tonight Show to perform “Leave It In My Dreams”, the lead single off their forthcoming Virtue album. The experimental rockers returned to the late-night circuit on Tuesday, this time to roll out “QYURRYUS” for the audience watching the Late Late Show with James Corden. Like something out of a haunted house, the stage’s lighting was kept to a minimum and a smoke machine made the frontman’s deep-voiced mutterings that much stranger.

(Read: CoS Readers’ Poll Results: Most Anticipated Albums of 2018)

Later, Casablancas chatted briefly with Corden about being a rock ‘n’ roll dad, his interesting wardrobe choice for the evening, and what’s to come from The Voidz.

Check out both clips below. Virtue arrives in stores this Friday, March 30th.

In related news, Casablancas recently made some controversial comments regarding the “mainstream resistance” to Donald Trump and way “cultural brainwashing” has led to Ed Sheeran’s popularity.