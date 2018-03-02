Julian Casablancas’ The Voidz unleash new song “All Wordz Are Made Up”: Stream

Julian Casablancas, photo by Robert Altman

In just a few weeks, Julian Casablancas and his band The Voidz will return with a new album, Virtue. Already we’ve heard a couple of previews of the Tyranny follow-up, most recently last month’s ballad-turned-prog-rock-explosion “Pointlessness”. Today, the experimental rockers are teasing the album with a song called “All Wordz Are Made Up”. Hear it below.

Virtue is out March 30th. For more sounds from the album, revisit the lead single, “Leave It In My Dreams”, and “QYURRYUS”.

Virtue Tracklist:

01. Leave It In My Dreams

02. QYURRYUS

03. Pyramid of Bones

04. Permanent High School

05. AlieNNatioN

06. One of the Ones

07. All Wordz Are Made Up

08. Think Before You Drink

09. Wink

10. My Friend the Walls

11. Pink Ocean

12. Black Hole

13. Lazy Boy

14. We’re Where We Were

15. Pointlessness