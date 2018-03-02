Julian Casablancas’ The Voidz unleash new song “All Wordz Are Made Up”: Stream

In just a few weeks, Julian Casablancas and his band The Voidz will return with a new album, Virtue. Already we’ve heard a couple of previews of the Tyranny follow-up, most recently last month’s ballad-turned-prog-rock-explosion “Pointlessness”. Today, the experimental rockers are teasing the album with a song called “All Wordz Are Made Up”. Hear it below.
Virtue is out March 30th. For more sounds from the album, revisit the lead single, “Leave It In My Dreams”, and “QYURRYUS”.
Virtue Tracklist:
01. Leave It In My Dreams
02. QYURRYUS
03. Pyramid of Bones
04. Permanent High School
05. AlieNNatioN
06. One of the Ones
07. All Wordz Are Made Up
08. Think Before You Drink
09. Wink
10. My Friend the Walls
11. Pink Ocean
12. Black Hole
13. Lazy Boy
14. We’re Where We Were
15. Pointlessness