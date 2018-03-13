Julian Casablancas thinks mainstream resistance to Trump “completely misses the point”

Julian Casablancas, photo by Philip Cosores

In an already infamous discussion with Vulture, Julian Casablancas argued that a certain level of propaganda has infiltrated both music and politics. As an example, he pointed to a “cultural brainwashing” that has led Ed Sheeran to become more popular than Ariel Pink. Now, in a new Rolling Stone interview, The Strokes and Voidz frontman talks about how similarly controlled narratives have devalued dissenting political opinions.

In Casabalancas’ view, President Trump is “just like a symbolic facade, puppet of the real problems,” and the public’s focus on him distracts from the real problems. More pertinent issues and dissident voices are “so repressed” that they live on the fringe, explained Casablancas, which is why he’s become a viewer of the pro-Putin, government-funded television network Russia Today.

“The dissident voices like Martin Luther King and Malcolm X, you used to see them a little bit in the mainstream,” he remarked. “And now it’s so repressed that people have to go to like, RT, to speak their opinion, and now they’re trying to shut RT down. It’s almost like the new Star Wars where there’s like 10 people left on a ship and that’s, like, the Resistance. That’s all that left.” Casablancas cited progressive writer Chris Hedges and 9/11 truther Jesse Ventura as two dissenting voices who’ve been given a platform by RT “and they’re not telling them what to say.”

“Anyway, I’m not saying RT is the answer, but my point is, is that the whole mainstream resistance to Trump I think completely misses the point,” he concluded.

Read more highlights and listen to the full interview here. The Voidz’s sophomore album, Virtue, is out March 30th.