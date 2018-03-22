Menu
KAABOO Del Mar reveals 2018 lineup: Foo Fighters, Katy Perry, and Robert Plant to headline

N.E.R.D., Incubus, Alice in Chains, Blondie, Jimmy Eat World, are Big Boi are some of the other notable acts playing the San Diego festival.

on March 22, 2018, 9:00am
1 comment
Dave Grohl with Katy Perry
KAABOO Del Mar has revealed its 2018 lineup. The annual music festival returns to Del Mar, California from September 14th-16th.

Foo Fighters, Katy Perry, Robert Plant & The Sensational Space Shifters, and Imagine Dragons top the eclectic bill. Other notable acts include N.E.R.D., Incubus, Alice in Chains, Blondie, Jimmy Eat World, Big Boi, Gucci Mane, Stone Temple Pilots, Billy Idol, Melissa Etheridge, Cake, Earth Wind & Fire, and Candlebox.

Also confirmed are Halsey, Post Malone, Wiz Khalifa, Nelly (!), Jewel, The Wailers, Soul Asylum, The Zombies, The English Beat, The All-American Rejects, Tower of Power, Everclear, and Kool & The Gang.

There’s also a comedy lineup featuring Craig Ferguson, Nick Offerman, Craig Robinson, Chris Hardwick, Pete Holmes, and Nikki Glasser, among others.

General admission and VIP tickets go on sale today via the festival’s website. You can also grab tickets via StubHub.

1 comment