KAABOO Del Mar reveals 2018 lineup: Foo Fighters, Katy Perry, and Robert Plant to headline

Dave Grohl with Katy Perry

KAABOO Del Mar has revealed its 2018 lineup. The annual music festival returns to Del Mar, California from September 14th-16th.

Foo Fighters, Katy Perry, Robert Plant & The Sensational Space Shifters, and Imagine Dragons top the eclectic bill. Other notable acts include N.E.R.D., Incubus, Alice in Chains, Blondie, Jimmy Eat World, Big Boi, Gucci Mane, Stone Temple Pilots, Billy Idol, Melissa Etheridge, Cake, Earth Wind & Fire, and Candlebox.

Also confirmed are Halsey, Post Malone, Wiz Khalifa, Nelly (!), Jewel, The Wailers, Soul Asylum, The Zombies, The English Beat, The All-American Rejects, Tower of Power, Everclear, and Kool & The Gang.

There’s also a comedy lineup featuring Craig Ferguson, Nick Offerman, Craig Robinson, Chris Hardwick, Pete Holmes, and Nikki Glasser, among others.

General admission and VIP tickets go on sale today via the festival’s website. You can also grab tickets via StubHub.