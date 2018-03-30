Kacey Musgraves performs “Slow Burn” on Colbert: Watch

Kacey Musgraves on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Today, Kacey Musgraves celebrates the release of her new album, Golden Hour. The acclaimed LP finds the Grammy-winning country star sounding “more confident as a musician than she ever has,” according to Consequence of Sound’s own Kayleigh Hughes.

To coincide with the record’s release, Musgraves performed on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Thursday evening. Rather than showcase one of her more poppy singles — such as the disco-inflected “High Horse” — Musgraves opted to draw on her roots with the stripped-back “Slow Burn”.

Watch the mesmerizing performance below.

Golden Hour follows 2015’s acclaimed Pageant Material and can be streamed in its entirety here.