Menu
Album Streams
Listen to Full Streams of the Newest Albums
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Kacey Musgraves shares intimate, autobiographical new album Golden Hour: Stream

The Grammy-winning artist has described the new effort as her “most intimate album to date"

by
on March 26, 2018, 11:40am
0 comments
Kacey Musgraves, photo by Amy Price
Kacey Musgraves, photo by Amy Price

Kacey Musgraves’ new album Golden Hour doesn’t drop until this Friday, but you can give the Grammy-winning country singer’s follow-up to 2015’s Pageant Material a spin right now over at NPR.com. We’ve previously heard pre-release singles “Space Cowboy”, “Butterflies”, and “High Horse”.

Musgraves has described the new effort as her “most intimate album to date,” a sentiment that NPR echoes in their accompanying writeup. “More than in the past, Musgraves is encouraging listeners to hear the autobiography woven through her songs, situating them as the fruit of her finding love and getting married,” they write.

She is currently touring North America, but will head out in support of Harry Styles come June (grab tickets here). She recently performed “Space Cowboy” on The Tonight Show, and is also set to contribute to one of two new Elton John tribute albums.

Previous Story
El-P defends Killer Mike after NRA controversy, says he “will not ever turn my back on this man”
Next Story
Steely Dan will play classic albums in full during nine-date New York City residency this fall
No comments