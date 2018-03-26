Kacey Musgraves shares intimate, autobiographical new album Golden Hour: Stream

Kacey Musgraves, photo by Amy Price

Kacey Musgraves’ new album Golden Hour doesn’t drop until this Friday, but you can give the Grammy-winning country singer’s follow-up to 2015’s Pageant Material a spin right now over at NPR.com. We’ve previously heard pre-release singles “Space Cowboy”, “Butterflies”, and “High Horse”.

Musgraves has described the new effort as her “most intimate album to date,” a sentiment that NPR echoes in their accompanying writeup. “More than in the past, Musgraves is encouraging listeners to hear the autobiography woven through her songs, situating them as the fruit of her finding love and getting married,” they write.

She is currently touring North America, but will head out in support of Harry Styles come June (grab tickets here). She recently performed “Space Cowboy” on The Tonight Show, and is also set to contribute to one of two new Elton John tribute albums.