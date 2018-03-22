Kacey Musgraves unveils funky new single “High Horse”: Stream

Kacey Musgraves, photo by Amy Price

Next week, Kacey Musgraves will let loose her latest album, Golden Hour. Already we’ve heard a pair of tracks off the Pageant Material follow-up: “Space Cowboy” and “Butterflies”. Today, the Grammy-winning artist is back with a third offering.

“High Horse” is a country pop song cut with some funky flair, and sees Musgraves calling out that one annoying acquaintance who thinks their “cooler than everybody else.” In an interview with Beats 1’s Zane Lowe, she talked about what it was like working with such a groovy arrangement:

“It was a freaking blast to do ‘High Horse’. I mean I had this title for a while and just the thought of you know we all know that character that is just a little high of themselves. You know they’re just a little bit arrogant. I had this title sitting around for a long time and I have my own ideas about who it’s about. But everyone has that character in their life and I sat on the title for a while and then got to write it and oh my gosh, it is the most fun ever. I mean first of all I was on a huge Bee Gees kick whenever I was making this album and I was intrigued by the thought of a world where Bee Gees kind of meets country music. These days I only see music really as falling into two genres, good or bad. You won’t find someone on this earth that loves country music more than me but that also doesn’t define all my musical tastes. I was inspired by a thought of a world where all these ideas could come together musically and still translate just as good songs if I sat down and played them on my guitar.”

Hear “High Horse” below via its lyric video.

Golden Hour arrives March 30th through MCA Nashville. Musgraves recently performed “Space Cowboy” on The Tonight Show, and is set to contribute to one of two new Elton John tribute albums. She’s currently touring North America; grab tickets here.