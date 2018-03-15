Kali Uchis and Tyler, the Creator perform “After the Storm” with The Roots on Fallon: Watch

Kali Uchis ft. Tyler the Creator on The Tonight Show

When he appeared on Fallon back in the fall, Tyler, the Creator brought along rising R&B singer Kali Uchis to assist with a performance of “See You Again”. Last night, Uchis returned to The Tonight Show to promote her own music, and this time it was Tyler who provided the support.

The pair performed “After the Storm” off Uchis’ forthcoming debut album, Isolation. This was all Uchis’ show as she delivered the sensual tune atop a platform covered in dry ice with a tropical backdrop behind her. Tyler came out for his verse dressed in what we imagine is Odd Future’s version of resort wear before strolling off and letting Uchis have her moment. With the absences of Bootsy Collins and BadBadNotGood, who both feature on the album version, The Roots stepped up to provide the instrumentals.

Check out the replay below. Stick to the end and you’ll see Fallon reveal the release date for Isolation: It’s out April 6th via Interscope/Virgin Records.