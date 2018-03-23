Kali Uchis details debut album Isolation, featuring Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker, Damon Albarn, Tyler, the Creator, and more

Kali Uchis

Colombia-born R&B singer Kali Uchis has detailed her forthcoming debut album. It’s titled Isolation, due out April 6th via Interscope/Virgin EMI, and boasts quite an impressive list of special guests.

This new LP features contributions from Tame Impala leader Kevin Parker, Thundercat, BadBadNotGood, The Dap-Kings, Jorja Smith, Bootsy Collins, and Steve Lacy of The Internet. The record also sees Uchis reuniting with past collaborators in Gorillaz and Blur member Damon Albarn and Tyler, the Creator.

Of the 15 tracks, a few have already been released as early singles, including “After the Storm” and “Tyrant”.

Isolation follows Uchis’ 2012 mixtape, Drunken Babble, and her Por Vida EP from 2015. It also comes just weeks after wrapping up a tour alongside Lana Del Rey.

Isolation Artwork:

Isolation Tracklist:

01. Body Language (Intro)

02. Miami feat. BIA

03. Just a Stranger feat. Steve Lacy

04. Flight 22

05. Your Teeth in My Neck

06. Tyrant feat. Jorja Smith

07. Dead to Me

08. Nuestro Planet feat. Reykon

09. In My Dreams

10. Gotta Get Up (Interlude)

11. Tomorrow

12. Coming Home (Interlude)

13. After the Storm (feat. Tyler, the Creator and Bootsy Collins)

14. Feel Like a Fool

15. Killer

