Keith Richards: “Drugs are not interesting these days… They are very institutionalized and bland”

Keith Richards

Keith Richards, The Rolling Stones guitarist who now resembles a wet cigarette, hasn’t let age get in the way of his acid tongue. His twilight years have found him laying into the likes of Sgt. Pepper’s—“a mishmash of rubbish”—The Grateful Dead—“boring shit”—and metal icons like Metallica and Black Sabbath, who he’s described as “great jokes.” His latest target? Designer drugs.

“Drugs are not interesting these days,” he said, referring to prescription drugs like Xanax, in a new interview with The Telegraph. “They are very institutionalized and bland. And, anyway, I’ve done ’em all.” That doesn’t mean he won’t indulge, however; despite being sober, he admitted that “in six months’ time, I might be on it again.” He added, “But at the moment, for a couple of months, I haven’t touched it.”

Richards, as the myriad legends go, was a notorious abuser of pretty much every existing vice. Now, he says his only treats are cigarettes and coffee, and that he hasn’t had a drink since Christmas. That’s a pretty big deal for a guy who, once upon a time, snorted his dead father’s ashes.