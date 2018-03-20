Menu
Festival News and Rumors
The Latest News and Rumors
For Music Festivals in America, Europe, and Worldwide

Kendrick Lamar, Florence + the Machine, and Stevie Wonder lead Grandoozy’s inaugural lineup

The new Denver-based festival also promises St. Vincent, Phoenix, Sturgill Simpson, Miguel, De La Soul, The War on Drugs, and more

by
on March 20, 2018, 1:01pm
0 comments
Kendrick Lamar (David Brendan Hall), Florence + The Machine (Hall), Stevie Wonder (Philip Cosores)

Superfly, the co-creators of Bonnaroo and Outside Lands, have announced their newest festival, Grandoozy. The inaugural edition will take place September 14th-16th, 2018 at Overland Park Golf Course in Denver, Colorado.

Kendrick Lamar, Florence and the Machine, and Stevie Wonder will each headline a night of the festival. Other notable acts include St. Vincent, Phoenix, Sturgill Simpson, Miguel, De La Soul, The War on Drugs, Mavis Staples, Young the Giant, Big K.R.I.T., Daniel Caesar, Kelela, Kevin Morby, Ty Dolla $ign, and more.

Beyond its music lineup, Grandoozy offers attendees distinct culinary options, craft beer and cocktails, and outdoors experiences, including an 80’s-themed ski lodge.

General admission and VIP passes go on sale beginning Friday, March 23rd via the festival’s website.

gdz18 admat 1080x10801 Kendrick Lamar, Florence + the Machine, and Stevie Wonder lead Grandoozys inaugural lineup

Previous Story
SXSW Interactive and Convergence 2018 Gallery: Batmobiles, Bunnies, and Bob Ross VR
Next Story
Courtney Barnett’s new album features The Breeders, plus new tour dates announced
No comments