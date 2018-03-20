Kendrick Lamar, Florence + the Machine, and Stevie Wonder lead Grandoozy’s inaugural lineup

Kendrick Lamar (David Brendan Hall), Florence + The Machine (Hall), Stevie Wonder (Philip Cosores)

Superfly, the co-creators of Bonnaroo and Outside Lands, have announced their newest festival, Grandoozy. The inaugural edition will take place September 14th-16th, 2018 at Overland Park Golf Course in Denver, Colorado.

Kendrick Lamar, Florence and the Machine, and Stevie Wonder will each headline a night of the festival. Other notable acts include St. Vincent, Phoenix, Sturgill Simpson, Miguel, De La Soul, The War on Drugs, Mavis Staples, Young the Giant, Big K.R.I.T., Daniel Caesar, Kelela, Kevin Morby, Ty Dolla $ign, and more.

Beyond its music lineup, Grandoozy offers attendees distinct culinary options, craft beer and cocktails, and outdoors experiences, including an 80’s-themed ski lodge.

General admission and VIP passes go on sale beginning Friday, March 23rd via the festival’s website.