Key and Peele to reunite for new stop-motion feature from Netflix

Key and Peele, photo by Ian White

It’s somehow already been three years since Key & Peele ended, so that Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele could move on to starring in every Hollywood comedy in the time since and winning Oscars. You know, underachiever stuff. However, while it’s hardly been long enough for a sketch reunion special, the comedians will team up again, as the voices of a pair of demons in a stop-motion animated movie.

Netflix has announced that it will finance and release Wendell and Wild, the latest feature from pioneering stop-motion filmmaker Henry Selick (The Nightmare Before Christmas, Coraline), featuring Key and Peele as demonic brothers. The duo’s signature repartee was practically made for an animated feature, but we’re glad to see that it’s on the level of hopeful quality audiences have come to expect from Selick. (After all, Peele left acting because of The Emoji Movie, as undoubtedly did so many other starry-eyed hopefuls.)

There’s no release date currently scheduled for Wendell and Wild, but the feature (co-written by Selick, Peele, and Clay McLeod Chapman) will absolutely be one to follow as Netflix continues to expand its increasingly formidable library of original productions.