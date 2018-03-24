Killer Mike appears in NRA video, discusses his support for gun ownership

Killer Mike appears in NRA video

Don’t count Killer Mike among the participants of today’s March For Our Lives rally in calling for stricter gun control measures. The Run the Jewels rapper is an adamant supporter of the Second Amendment and recently appeared in a video for the NRA to discuss his viewpoints.

“There was something that the woman who is the NRA spokesperson [Dana Loesch] said and everybody just kinda lost it,” Killer Mike remarked. “Dana says that the tears of white mothers are like ratings. And that’s so true and it was so sad to hear her acknowledge it, but it’s true, and black people know it’s true.”

“You’re not woke!” he added. “You can’t continue to be the lackey. You’re a lackey of the progressive movement, because you’ve never disagreed with the people who tell you what to do.”

To that point, Mike said he discouraged his kids from participating in student walkouts protesting gun violence. “I told my kids on the school walkout, ‘I love you, [but] if you walk out that school, walk out my house,’” he remarked. “We are a gun-owning family, we are a family that my sister farms, we are a family where we’ll fish and hunt, but we are not a family that jumps on every single thing that an ally of ours does because some stuff we just don’t agree with.”

“Very simply: I’m African-American. You know, 54 years out of apartheid. I’m very pro-Second Amendment, this is why,” the rapper said. “And before you say ‘What about the children,’ my daughter goes to Savannah State University. There was also a shooting on that campus. Talked to my wife and daughter after that, the decision was we’re gonna go to Savannah, she’s gonna get a gun and train more.”

Mike closed the interview by saying, “We are raising a generation of kids where everyone gets a trophy. But in real life, everyone don’t get a trophy. In real life, the cops don’t come on time. In real life, depending on where you live, you’re not gonna have the time to try to logic your way out of something.”

The other half of Run the Jewels doesn’t appear to hold the NRA in such high regard. As Mike’s video circulated across the web, El-P rebuked the NRA for criticizing survivors of school shootings.