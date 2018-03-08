King Krule shares spacey new short film Live on the Moon: Watch

King Krule

Before heading out to tour across North America, King Krule took a trip out to space. That’s the “setting” for Live on the Moon, a new short film which sees Archy Marshall performing on a faraway planet while donning a spacesuit. Shot by Molten Jets, the 31-minute visual features seven tracks taken from last year’s The Ooz album, including “Dum Surfer”, “The Locomotive”, and “Lonely Blue”.

(Read: The Top 50 Albums of 2017)

Check out the galactic video below.

Live on the Moon Tracklist:

01. Dum Surfer

02. The Locomotive

03. Midnight 01 (Deep Sea Diver)

04. Logos

05. Sublunary

06. Lonely Blue

07. A Slide In (New Drugs)