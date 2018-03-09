Kylie Minogue shares catchy new single “Stop Me From Falling”: Stream

Menu
on March 09, 2018
Golden is the upcoming album from Kylie Minogue, due out in stores April 6th through BMG. The Aussie artist’s first in four years was recorded in Nashville, and the Music City’s country roots were said to have made a big impact on her material.

Already we’ve heard her tap into that Southern twang on lead single “Dancing”. Its follow-up, “Stop Me From Falling”, is a fun and contagious country pop cut that’ll have you slapping your knee. It’s like Miley Cyrus going country (again), except Down Under.

Take a listen below.

