Lady Gaga graciously covers Elton John’s “Your Song”: Stream

Lady Gaga and Elton John

On April 6th, Elton John will be commemorated with not one, but two tribute albums. The first is titled Revamp and sees the piano legend’s originals reworked by pop and rock artists; the second, dubbed Restoration, consists of country-style renditions.

Revamp was previewed earlier this month with Q-Tip and Demi Lovato’s collaborative cover of “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart”. Today, fans get a second look in the form of Lady Gaga’s take on the 1970 classic “Your Song”.

Lady Gaga and John performed the hit single together back at the 2010 Grammys, and her solo update here doesn’t stray too far from that. It’s a bit understated than one might expect from someone as explosive as the pop star, but even in her quieter, controlled moments she exudes much grace and power.

“She and I come from exactly the same place,” John spoke of Lady Gaga to Entertainment Weekly in 2010. “She’s kind of like the bastard daughter of Elton John. I love her, and I love her ability to write.”

Hear the cover below.

Revamp also includes contributions from Queens of the Stone Age, Coldplay, The Killers, and Florence and the Machine. Both Revamp and Restoration come ahead of John’s lengthy farewell tour.