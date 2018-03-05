Lana Del Rey covers “You Must Love Me”: Stream

Lana Del Rey, photo by Philip Cosores

Lana Del Rey has contributed to Unmasked, an expansive new compilation featuring the greatest hits of legendary Broadway composer Andrew Lloyd Webber. For her submission, the pop singer tackled “You Must Love Me”, taken from the film adaption of Webber’s Evita musical.

(Read: The Top 50 Songs of 2017)

Madonna recorded the original in 1996, and here, Del Rey retains much of that version’s burning longing. But also in true LDR style, she blankets her rendition with an overwhelming sense of summery, polaroid-ready nostalgia.

Check it out below.

Unmasked hits stores March 16th to coincide with the release of Webber’s memoir of the same name.

Del Rey, whose last album came with 2017’s Lust For Life, is currently working on a musical of her own, as she revealed in a February interview with Kim Kardashian. “I was asked to write a musical, which I’ve started,” she shared. “It was for Broadway. I may finish in two or three years.”