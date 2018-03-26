Lana Del Rey says Radiohead copyright infringement lawsuit is “over”

Lana Del Rey and Radiohead

Earlier this year, Lana Del Rey claimed that Radiohead had filed a copyright infringement lawsuit against her over similarities between Lust For Life track “Get Free” and the rock band’s 1992 “Creep” classic. Now, it seems that the legal drama has come to an end.

Del Rey first spoke of the alleged suit on Twitter, saying, “I offered up to 40 [percent] over the last few months, but they will only accept 100. Their lawyers have been relentless, so we will deal with it in court.” Del Rey also said that the suit may result in her having to remove “Get Free” from her 2017 album.

For their part, Radiohead’s publishers over at Warner/Chappell acknowledged discussions with Del Rey’s representatives had taken place. However, they insisted that an official lawsuit was never filed.

Now, nearly three months later, it appears the messy legal situation has been cleared up. As Stereogum points out, during her set at Lollapalooza Brazil over the weekend, Del Rey told the crowd, “Now that my lawsuit’s over, I guess I can sing that song [“Get Free”] any time I want, right?” The pop singer stopped short of elaborating further or detailing how the copyright mess was ultimately resolved.

When asked to confirm Del Rey’s latest claim, a representative for Radiohead declined to offer any comment to Consequence of Sound. Representatives for Del Rey did not respond to our emails.

Watch fan-caught footage from the set below.

Lana Del Rey talking about ‘Get Free’ pic.twitter.com/Dxe0BQbv6o — Lanapedia (@Lanapedia) March 26, 2018

Compare the two songs for yourself: