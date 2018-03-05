Legendary cinematographer Roger Deakins wins first-ever Oscar for Blade Runner 2049

Blade Runner 2049

After 13 nominations, Roger Deakns finally achieved his first-ever Academy Award victory. This evening, Deakins was awarded the Oscar for Best Cinematography for his contributions to Blade Runner 2049.

In an interview with Consequence of Sound, Blade Runner 2049 director Denis Villeneuve spoke of Deakins’ immense contributions to film’s jaw-dropping aesthetics. “The first thing I did was approach one of the best cinematographers of our time [Deakins], and he started to work with me right at the beginning, storyboarding and designing the world with me, and then I worked with Liz Gasner, the costume designer. Basically, I went with the logic of the climate, and I imagined how the world would have evolved, from an economic, thematic, geopolitical point of view between the first movie, and how it would have an impact on the city, the vehicles, the props, the clothes.”

Deakins previously received nominations for his work on The Shawshank Redemption, Fargo, O Brother, Where Art Thou?, and No Country for Old Men, amongst several other films.

Watch Deakins’ acceptance speech below: