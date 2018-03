Lily Allen, photo by Robert Altman

In June, Lily Allen will return with No Shame, her first new album in four years and the follow-up to Sheezus. She released “Trigger Bang” as the lead single back in January. Now, the UK pop singer has shared two more tracks: “Higher” and “Three”. Take a listen to both below.

Allen also spoke to Beats 1 Radio’s Julie Adenuga about No Shame¬†and a variety of other topics.