Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda announces new solo album, Post Traumatic

Mike Shinoda, photo by Frank Maddocks

In the aftermath of Chester Bennington’s unexpected and tragic passing, Linkin Park co-founder Mike Shinoda sought refuge in music. He’s spent the last few months hunkered down in his Los Angeles home, writing and recording songs. Three of those tracks were released back in January on his Post Traumatic EP. Now, Shinoda has announced plans for a full-length album.

Due out June 15th, the album is also titled Post Traumatic and features 16 new songs. To coincide with today’s announcement, Shinoda is streaming two of those tracks, “Crossing A Line” and “Nothing Makes Sense Anymore”. He’s also revealed videos for both tracks, which you can see below. The tracks from the Post Traumatic EP also appear on the album.

Per a press release:

“Following the EP release, Shinoda continued to create, and the result is the upcoming Post Traumatic, a transparent and intensely personal album that, despite its title, isn’t entirely about grief, though it does start there. ‘It’s a journey out of grief and darkness, not into grief and darkness,’ Shinoda says. Ultimately, Post Traumatic is an album about healing. The songs, though specific about Shinoda’s experience with loss, manage to be universally relatable, thanks to their honesty and heart. ‘If people have been through something similar, I hope they feel less alone,’ he says. ‘If they haven’t been through this, I hope they feel grateful.’

Shinoda will perform a handful of solo shows this summer, starting with a headlining appearance at the third annual IDENTITY LA: A Celebration & Concert for Asian Pacific American Heritage Month in Los Angeles on May 12th. He’s also confirmed to appear at the UK’s Reading and Leeds Festivals and the Summer Sonic Festival in Japan in August. Further dates will be announced shortly.