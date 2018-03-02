Little Dragon keep it cool on new song “Best Friends”: Stream

Little Dragon, photo by Philip Cosores

Little Dragon are prepping to issue a new 12-inch single on April 20th. The release features two singles, last month’s “Sway Daisy” and today’s newly revealed “Best Friends”. The former features synth-laden dance arrangements that recall the ’80s, but it’s singer Yukimi Nagano’s vocals that steal the show, exuding an irresistible lightweight coolness.

Hear it below.

Pre-orders for the 12-inch have already begun. All art was designed by Nagano’s father, Yusuke Nagano.

Little Dragon will kick off their US tour tonight in Pioneertown, California; find all the dates here. The band’s most recent album was 2017’s Season High.