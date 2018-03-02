Menu
Little Dragon keep it cool on new song “Best Friends”: Stream

on March 02, 2018, 1:52pm
Little Dragon, photo by Philip Cosores

Little Dragon are prepping to issue a new 12-inch single on April 20th. The release features two singles, last month’s “Sway Daisy” and today’s newly revealed “Best Friends”. The former features synth-laden dance arrangements that recall the ’80s, but it’s singer Yukimi Nagano’s vocals that steal the show, exuding an irresistible lightweight coolness.

Hear it below.

Pre-orders for the 12-inch have already begun. All art was designed by Nagano’s father, Yusuke Nagano.

Little Dragon will kick off their US tour tonight in Pioneertown, California; find all the dates here. The band’s most recent album was 2017’s Season High ld bestfriends lp 1024x1024 bb24c102 1cff 4dbb b78c 11b58f7efd8e 1024x1024 Little Dragon keep it cool on new song Best Friends: Stream

