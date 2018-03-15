Liz Phair announces 25th anniversary Exile in Guyville box set, shares alternate version of “Divorce Song”: Stream

Liz Phair, photo by Robert Manella

This year marks the 25th anniversary of Exile in Guyville, the landmark debut album from Liz Phair. In commemoration, she and Matador Records will soon release a limited edition box set containing the record as well as music from Phair’s pre-Exile days.

Due out May 4th, the Girly-Sound to Guyville: The 25th Anniversary Box Set comes with a fully remastered version of the 1993 debut, overseen by Grammy-nominated mastering engineer Emily Lazar at The Lodge. It also boasts the first official restored audio of Phair’s three Girly-Sound demo cassettes: Yo Yo Buddy Yup Yup Word To Ya Mutha, Girls! Girls! Girls!, and Sooty. These date back to 1991, during the pre-Exile era when Phair recorded under the name Girly-Sound.

Also included in the bundle is a lavish book featuring an oral history by Jason Cohen and essays penned by journalist Ann Powers and Phair herself. The box set will be available as a 3-CD set or 7-LP set (with added goodies like never-before-seen photos and artwork), and will also be offered in digital formats and on streaming platforms.

For fans just looking for the debut, Exile in Guyville will be reissued on its own on the same day on CD and double LP; it hasn’t been widely available on LP in years.

As a teaser for the box set, the veteran singer-songwriter has shared an early alternate version of “Divorce Song”, which appears on Girly-Sounds tape Yo Yo Buddy. Take a listen below, followed by artwork and full tracklists. Pre-order information can be found here (box set) and here (singular reissue).

Girly Sound to Guyville: The 25th Anniversary Edition Box Set Tracklist:

Exile In Guyville Tracklist:

01. 6’1”

02. Help Me Mary

03. Glory

04. Dance Of The Seven Veils

05. Never Said

06. Soap Star Joe

07. Explain It To Me

08. Canary

09. Mesmerizing

10. Fuck and Run

11. Girls! Girls! Girls!

12. Divorce Song

13. Shatter

14. Flower

15. Johnny Sunshine

16. Gunshy

17. Stratford-On- Guy

18. Strange Loop

Yo Yo Buddy Yup Yup Word To Ya Mutha Tracklist:

01. White Babies

02. Shane

03. 6 Dick Pimp

04. Divorce Song

05. Go West

06. Don’t Holdyrbreath

07. Johnny Sunshine

08. Miss Lucy

09. Elvis Song

10. Dead Shark

11. One Less Thing

12. Money

13. In Love w/Yself

Girls! Girls! Girls! Tracklist:

01. Hello Sailor

02. Wild-Thing

03. Fuck And Run

04. Easy Target

05. Soap Star Joe

06. Ant In Alaska

07. GIRLSGIRLSGIRLS

08. Polyester Bride

09. Thrax

10. Miss Mary Mack

11. Clean

12. Love Song

13. Valentine

Sooty Tracklist:

01. Gigolo

02. Flower

03. Batmobile

04. Slave

05. Open Season

06. Suckerfish

07. California

08. South Dakota

09. Bomb

10. Easy

11. Chopsticks

In support of this monumental release, Phair will embark on a US tour in which she will only perform songs from the Girly-Sound tapes for the very first time.

Liz Phair 2018 Tour Dates:

05/31 – Los Angeles, CA @ Masonic Lodge

06/01 – San Francisco, CA @ Swedish American Hall

06/02 – Seattle, WA @ Crocodile

06/04 – Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club

06/06 – Boston, MA @ Sinclair

06/07 – Brooklyn, NY @ National Sawdust

06/08 – Wichita, KS @ Wichita Riverfest

06/09 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle