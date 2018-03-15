Liz Phair announces 25th anniversary Exile in Guyville box set, shares alternate version of “Divorce Song”: Stream

This year marks the 25th anniversary of Exile in Guyville, the landmark debut album from Liz Phair. In commemoration, she and Matador Records will soon release a limited edition box set containing the record as well as music from Phair’s pre-Exile days.
Due out May 4th, the Girly-Sound to Guyville: The 25th Anniversary Box Set comes with a fully remastered version of the 1993 debut, overseen by Grammy-nominated mastering engineer Emily Lazar at The Lodge. It also boasts the first official restored audio of Phair’s three Girly-Sound demo cassettes: Yo Yo Buddy Yup Yup Word To Ya Mutha, Girls! Girls! Girls!, and Sooty. These date back to 1991, during the pre-Exile era when Phair recorded under the name Girly-Sound.
Also included in the bundle is a lavish book featuring an oral history by Jason Cohen and essays penned by journalist Ann Powers and Phair herself. The box set will be available as a 3-CD set or 7-LP set (with added goodies like never-before-seen photos and artwork), and will also be offered in digital formats and on streaming platforms.
For fans just looking for the debut, Exile in Guyville will be reissued on its own on the same day on CD and double LP; it hasn’t been widely available on LP in years.
As a teaser for the box set, the veteran singer-songwriter has shared an early alternate version of “Divorce Song”, which appears on Girly-Sounds tape Yo Yo Buddy. Take a listen below, followed by artwork and full tracklists. Pre-order information can be found here (box set) and here (singular reissue).
Girly Sound to Guyville: The 25th Anniversary Edition Box Set Tracklist:
Exile In Guyville Tracklist:
01. 6’1”
02. Help Me Mary
03. Glory
04. Dance Of The Seven Veils
05. Never Said
06. Soap Star Joe
07. Explain It To Me
08. Canary
09. Mesmerizing
10. Fuck and Run
11. Girls! Girls! Girls!
12. Divorce Song
13. Shatter
14. Flower
15. Johnny Sunshine
16. Gunshy
17. Stratford-On- Guy
18. Strange Loop
Yo Yo Buddy Yup Yup Word To Ya Mutha Tracklist:
01. White Babies
02. Shane
03. 6 Dick Pimp
04. Divorce Song
05. Go West
06. Don’t Holdyrbreath
07. Johnny Sunshine
08. Miss Lucy
09. Elvis Song
10. Dead Shark
11. One Less Thing
12. Money
13. In Love w/Yself
Girls! Girls! Girls! Tracklist:
01. Hello Sailor
02. Wild-Thing
03. Fuck And Run
04. Easy Target
05. Soap Star Joe
06. Ant In Alaska
07. GIRLSGIRLSGIRLS
08. Polyester Bride
09. Thrax
10. Miss Mary Mack
11. Clean
12. Love Song
13. Valentine
Sooty Tracklist:
01. Gigolo
02. Flower
03. Batmobile
04. Slave
05. Open Season
06. Suckerfish
07. California
08. South Dakota
09. Bomb
10. Easy
11. Chopsticks
In support of this monumental release, Phair will embark on a US tour in which she will only perform songs from the Girly-Sound tapes for the very first time.
Liz Phair 2018 Tour Dates:
05/31 – Los Angeles, CA @ Masonic Lodge
06/01 – San Francisco, CA @ Swedish American Hall
06/02 – Seattle, WA @ Crocodile
06/04 – Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club
06/06 – Boston, MA @ Sinclair
06/07 – Brooklyn, NY @ National Sawdust
06/08 – Wichita, KS @ Wichita Riverfest
06/09 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle