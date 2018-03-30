Lizzo shares video for anthemic new single “Fitness”: Watch

Lizzo's "Fitness" music video

Minneapolis native Lizzo has always been one to challenge archaic traditions and social standards. With her single “Truth Hurts”, she ditched the institution of marriage in order to party hard; meanwhile, 2017’s “Water Me” promoted positive body image.

Her latest offering, “Fitness”, continues this trend, as she supports the beauty and power of all body types. “See this ass, ain’t no rental,” she flaunts in one of the verses.

“’Fitness’ is my Declaration of Independence from the bullshit!” Lizzo shared in a statement, adding:

“It’s a celebration of movement, highlighting the power in all body types. The women in this video are my team and closest collaborators including the brilliant director Quinn Wilson. I hope to inspire women all over to put themselves first. And next time someone has a critique about you or your body, say “I don’t do this for you.”

Check it out below via its official music video.

Next month, Lizzo will hit the road with HAIM on their Sister Sister Sister tour.