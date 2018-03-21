Lollapalooza reveals 2018 lineup: Jack White, Arctic Monkeys, Vampire Weekend among highlights

Jack White and Arctic Monkeys (photo by Philip Cosores)

Lollapalooza has revealed the 2018 lineup for its annual Chicago festival. The four-day mega fest returns to Grant Park from August 2nd-5th.

Jack White, Arctic Monkeys, Bruno Mars, and The Weeknd top this year’s lineup. Vampire Weekend are also on the bill, marking their first confirmed live performance in four years. Other notable acts include The National, Travis Scott, St. Vincent, CHVRCHES, Tyler the Creator, LL Cool J, Portugal. the Man, Greta Van Fleet, Lykke Li, Chromeo, and more. Plus, Perry Farrell will preview his forthcoming Las Vegas attraction, Kind Heaven.

The lineup also boasts Brockhampton, Khalid, Gucci Mane, Dua Lipa, Franz Ferdinand, Kali Uchis, Daniel Caesar, Goldlink, Lizzo, Jessie Ware, Parquet Courts, Stars, Superorganisim, Playboi Carti, Knox Fortune, G Herbo, Taylor Bennett, London On Da Track, Tycho, Mikky Ekko, Alex Lahey, and more. See the full lineup below.

General admission and VIP passes are now on sale via the festival’s website. You can also grab them via StubHub.