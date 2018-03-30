Lorde covers Drake’s “Shot For Me” in Toronto: Watch

Lorde and Drake

Throughout her Melodrama world tour, Lorde has made a habit of paying tribute to artists from the city she finds herself playing in. In Minneapolis earlier this month, she covered Prince’s “I Would Die 4 U”. Earlier this week in Chicago, she sang a pair of Kanye tracks, “Love Lockdown” and “Runaway”. And this evening, while in Toronto, Lorde showed some love for Drake by covering “Shot For Me”. Watch fan-shot footage below.

Lorde and Drake have expressed mutual admiration for one another over the years, but to date they’ve yet to formally collaborate. With a new Drake album supposedly in the works, hopefully that changes soon.