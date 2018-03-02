Lorde covers Frank Ocean’s “Solo” at tour kickoff: Watch

Lorde kicked off the North American leg of her Melodrama world tour in Milwaukee on Thursday night. Her 20-song setlist consisted mainly of material from 2017’s Album of the Year and its predecessor — with one notable exception. Near the end of the main set, Lorde performed a cover of Frank Ocean’s “Solo”. Watch fan-shot footage of the performance below.
As Pitchfork points out, Lorde said Melodrama was partially inspired by Ocean’s album Blonde. “In this sort of post-Blonde landscape, we can all sort of do whatever we want in terms of instrumentation,” she explained. “It’s exciting. I can use guitars and I can get a big gnarly Flume beat and throw it under water.”
Lorde’s Melodrama tour continues Friday night in St. Louis. Check out the upcoming itinerary here, and grab tickets here.
Setlist:
Sober
Homemade Dynamite
Tennis Court
Magnets (Disclosure cover)
Buzzcut Season
400 Lux
Ribs
The Louvre
Hard Feelings
Yellow Flicker Beat
Writer in the Dark
Solo (Frank Ocean cover)
Liability
Sober II (Melodrama)
Supercut
Royals
Perfect Places
Green Light
Encore:
Loveless
Team