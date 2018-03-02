Lorde covers Frank Ocean’s “Solo” at tour kickoff: Watch

Lorde, photo by Philip Cosores

Lorde kicked off the North American leg of her Melodrama world tour in Milwaukee on Thursday night. Her 20-song setlist consisted mainly of material from 2017’s Album of the Year and its predecessor — with one notable exception. Near the end of the main set, Lorde performed a cover of Frank Ocean’s “Solo”. Watch fan-shot footage of the performance below.

she just covered solo by frank ocean! pic.twitter.com/ZgeQ6Xwz0d — Melodrama Tour (@melodrama_tour) March 2, 2018

As Pitchfork points out, Lorde said Melodrama was partially inspired by Ocean’s album Blonde. “In this sort of post-Blonde landscape, we can all sort of do whatever we want in terms of instrumentation,” she explained. “It’s exciting. I can use guitars and I can get a big gnarly Flume beat and throw it under water.”

Lorde’s Melodrama tour continues Friday night in St. Louis. Check out the upcoming itinerary here, and grab tickets here.

Setlist:

Sober

Homemade Dynamite

Tennis Court

Magnets (Disclosure cover)

Buzzcut Season

400 Lux

Ribs

The Louvre

Hard Feelings

Yellow Flicker Beat

Writer in the Dark

Solo (Frank Ocean cover)

Liability

Sober II (Melodrama)

Supercut

Royals

Perfect Places

Green Light

Encore:

Loveless

Team