Lorde covers Kanye West’s “Love Lockdown”, “Runaway” in Chicago: Watch

Kanye West and Lorde

Lorde’s Melodrama world tour hit Chicago on Tuesday night, and New Zealand’s pop queen made sure to honor Chicago’s hip-hop king. Her setlist featured not one, but two Kanye covers: she first sang an a capella version of “Love Lockdown”, and later she interpolated lyrics to “Runaway” with her own song “Liability”. Watch fan-shot footage below.

“Thanks Chicago! It must be nice to come from the same place as Kanye West,” Lorde told the audience (as a Chicago resident myself, I can confirm that it is quite nice.)

Lorde just went acapella on “Love Lockdown”

“Thanks Chicago! It must be nice to come from the same place as Kanye West.” pic.twitter.com/vSZApBTYql — Corbin Reiff (@CorbinReiff) March 28, 2018

Lorde has called Kanye her “idol,” and the two teamed up on a remix of “Yellow Flicker Beat” back in 2014. Hopefully more collaborations are on the way. Until then, you can catch Lorde on the road through mid-April (grab tickets here).