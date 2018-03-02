Lost Under Heaven (LUH) return with fragile new song “The Breath of Light”: Stream

LUH., photo by Julian Berman

Two years after the 2012 disbandment of WU LYF, frontman Ellery James Robert formed a new group called Lost Under Heaven (LUH) with Ebony Hoorn. The duo released its debut album, Spiritual Songs for Lovers to Sing, in 2016 to wide acclaim. Now, after a bit of radio silence, LUH. is back to share a new song.

Dubbed “The Breath of Light”, it’s a fragile number led by Roberts’ impassioned howl. When both members’ voices intertwine toward the end, the result is nothing short of haunting. Hear it for yourself below.

According to a Facebook post from January, we’ll likely be hearing plenty more new LUH material:

“If ya’ll still with me, I am going to begin to break this radio silence. Last year passed in constant flux, dancing from revelation to amnesia, engagement to disillusionment, sober clarity, and sedated confusion… it was a year of upheaval, uncertainty, but all finds its eventual resolution. I sit here type typing with calm confidence all will come to be. Ammunition’s been a-piling up for months, lookin’ forwards to getting out blazin’, time to sing these lovers’ songs again.”