Lucius share video for “Goodnight, Irene” with Roger Waters: Watch

Lucius, the mellifluous pairing of singers Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig, just released an album of acoustic songs meant to showcase their the particular strengths of their signature harmonies. One of those cuts was a cover of Leadbelly’s “Goodnight, Irene”, which the women recorded with former tour mate Roger Waters. Now, they’ve shared a video of the performance.
As intimate as the album itself, the video captures the trio recording the track direct to vinyl at Electric Lady Studios, with Waters behind an acoustic guitar. Watch it below.
Lucius have also announced a second leg to their mostly sold out “Live Nudes tour,” with new dates added in cities like Seattle, Austin, Atlanta, as well as European hubs like London and Dublin. Scroll down for the full dates, and grab tickets here.
Lucius Tour Dates:
03/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Largo at the Coronet Theatre
03/07 – Bozeman, MT @ The Rialto
03/08 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Utah State Capitol Rotunda – KRCL Presents Amplifying Women’s Voices
03/08 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room
03/09 – Fort Collins, CO @ Washington’s
03/10 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theatre
03/12 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater
03/13 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
03/15 – Burlington, VT @ First Unitarian Church
03/16 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre
03/17 – Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre
03/18 – Woodstock, NY @ Levon Helm Studios
03/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church
03/22 – New York, NY @ The Town Hall
03/23 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre
03/24 – Greensboro, NC @ Carolina Theatre
03/25 – Knoxville, TN @ Big Ears Festival
09/03 – Amsterdam, NL @ Zonnehuis
09/04 – Paris, FR @ Les Etoiles
09/06 – London, UK @ Union Chapel
09/08 – Dublin, IE @ St. Patrick’s Cathedral
09/11 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater
09/12 – Seattle, WA @ The Moore Theatre
09/14 – Austin, TX @ Paramount Theatre
09/15 – Dallas, TX @ The Texas Theatre
09/18 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
09/20 – Richmond, VA @ Classic Amphitheater *
09/22 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Tennis Stadium *
* = w/ Portugal. The Man