Lucius share video for “Goodnight, Irene” with Roger Waters: Watch

Lucius' "Goodnight, Irene" Video

Lucius, the mellifluous pairing of singers Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig, just released an album of acoustic songs meant to showcase their the particular strengths of their signature harmonies. One of those cuts was a cover of Leadbelly’s “Goodnight, Irene”, which the women recorded with former tour mate Roger Waters. Now, they’ve shared a video of the performance.

As intimate as the album itself, the video captures the trio recording the track direct to vinyl at Electric Lady Studios, with Waters behind an acoustic guitar. Watch it below.

Lucius have also announced a second leg to their mostly sold out “Live Nudes tour,” with new dates added in cities like Seattle, Austin, Atlanta, as well as European hubs like London and Dublin. Scroll down for the full dates, and grab tickets here.

