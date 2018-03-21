Margot Robbie is “mad as a hatter” in the first trailer for Terminal: Watch

Margot Robbie in Terminal

The upcoming noir thriller, Terminal, follows two hitmen, Max Irons (The Riot Club) and Dexter Fletcher (Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels), who take a risky job from a mysterious but high-paying client. Complications ensue when they encounter Annie (Margot Robbie), a “dynamic woman” who may be more connected to the job than they know.

Femme fetale Robbie narrates the mysterious first trailer in a sinister, mischievous voice and alludes to being “mad as a hatter.” Watch the teaser below.

First-time director Vaughn Stein helms Terminal, which also features the onscreen return of Mike Myers and Simon Pegg. The film is scheduled to arrive on May 11th via RLJE Films.