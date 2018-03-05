Marilyn Manson and Rob Zombie reunite for co-headlining tour

Marilyn Manson is reuniting Rob Zombie for another expansive co-headlining tour. Coming six years after their previous outing together, “The TWINS OF EVIL: The Second Coming Tour 2018” kicks off July 11th and spans nearly 30 dates.
The original “Twins of Evil Tour” took place in 2012 and was not without its drama. Early on in the tour, Manson accused Zombie of deliberately cutting into his set time. Things came to a head during a concert in Detroit, when Manson told the audience, “I’m sorry if you came to see Rob Zombie, and he can’t come on, because I’m going to beat his ass … twice … three fucking times.” Zombie responded by covering Alice Cooper’s “Schools Out” which he decided to “the only real shock rocker there ever was, Alice Cooper, not some punk-ass bitch.”
The two hard rockers eventually made amends and finished the tour without further incident. Now, they’ll give it another go this summer, and in a nod to their past drama, they’ll kick off the new tour in Detroit.
A ticket pre-sale begins March 19th with a general on-sale following on March 24th (you can also grab tickets here). See the full tour docket below.
Manson is touring in support of his 2017 album, Heaven Upside Down. Zombie’s most recent release came in 2016 with The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser.
Marilyn Manson and Rob Zombie Co-Headlining Tour Dates:
07/11 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Center
07/14 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
07/15 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
07/17 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
07/18 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Center
07/20 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veteran’s United
07/21 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
07/24 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Pavilion
07/25 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Keybank Pavilion
07/26 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
08/07 – Wantagh, NY @ Jones Beach
08/08 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
08/09 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
08/11 – Hartford, CT @ The Xfinity Theatre
08/12 – Darien lake, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
08/14 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amp at Lakewood
08/16 – Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion
08/17 – Austin, TX @ Austin 360
08/18 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
08/20 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
08/22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheater
08/24 – Chula Vista, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheater
08/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
08/26 – Phoenix, AZ @ AK Chin Pavilion
08/28 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion
08/29 – Irvine, CA @ Fivepoint Amphitheater