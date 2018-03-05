Marilyn Manson and Rob Zombie reunite for co-headlining tour

Marilyn Manson and Rob Zombie

Marilyn Manson is reuniting Rob Zombie for another expansive co-headlining tour. Coming six years after their previous outing together, “The TWINS OF EVIL: The Second Coming Tour 2018” kicks off July 11th and spans nearly 30 dates.

The original “Twins of Evil Tour” took place in 2012 and was not without its drama. Early on in the tour, Manson accused Zombie of deliberately cutting into his set time. Things came to a head during a concert in Detroit, when Manson told the audience, “I’m sorry if you came to see Rob Zombie, and he can’t come on, because I’m going to beat his ass … twice … three fucking times.” Zombie responded by covering Alice Cooper’s “Schools Out” which he decided to “the only real shock rocker there ever was, Alice Cooper, not some punk-ass bitch.”

The two hard rockers eventually made amends and finished the tour without further incident. Now, they’ll give it another go this summer, and in a nod to their past drama, they’ll kick off the new tour in Detroit.

A ticket pre-sale begins March 19th with a general on-sale following on March 24th (you can also grab tickets here). See the full tour docket below.

Manson is touring in support of his 2017 album, Heaven Upside Down. Zombie’s most recent release came in 2016 with The Electric Warlock Acid Witch Satanic Orgy Celebration Dispenser.

Marilyn Manson and Rob Zombie Co-Headlining Tour Dates:

07/11 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Center

07/14 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

07/15 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

07/17 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

07/18 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Center

07/20 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veteran’s United

07/21 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

07/24 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Pavilion

07/25 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Keybank Pavilion

07/26 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

08/07 – Wantagh, NY @ Jones Beach

08/08 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

08/09 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

08/11 – Hartford, CT @ The Xfinity Theatre

08/12 – Darien lake, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

08/14 – Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amp at Lakewood

08/16 – Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion

08/17 – Austin, TX @ Austin 360

08/18 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

08/20 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

08/22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheater

08/24 – Chula Vista, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheater

08/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

08/26 – Phoenix, AZ @ AK Chin Pavilion

08/28 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion

08/29 – Irvine, CA @ Fivepoint Amphitheater