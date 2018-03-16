Marvel unleashes new trailer for Avengers: Infinity War: Watch

Avengers: Infinity War Trailer

Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters in a little over a month — on April 27th, to be exact. In anticipation, Marvel has unveiled a new full-length trailer. Additionally, tickets to early screenings are now on sale.

The fact that this new preview features almost entirely never-before-seen footage speaks to the sheer scope of this blockbuster; there’s so much going on that even half a dozen trailers can’t spoil everything. In this latest one, we get our first glimpse of Tony Stark (Robert Downey, Jr.) interacting with the Guardians of the Galaxy, and an adorable tag of Spider-Man (Tom Holland) in his Iron Spider suit meeting Dr. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch).

(Read: A Complete Guide to Comic Book Movies in 2018)

We also see a flashback of Thanos (Josh Brolin) and a young Gamora (Zoe Saldana), as well as our first real look at the Mad Titan’s Black Order: Corvus Glaive, Proxima Midnight, Cull Obsidian, and Ebony Maw (the guy who’s torturing Strange). Even with all that, we still don’t know who’s playing the largely CGI Order.

We do know most of the massive cast, of course. The film stars Downey, Jr., Holland, Cumberbatch, Brolin, Saldana, Chris Evans (Captain America), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch), Paul Bettany (Vision), Sebastian Stan (Winter Soldier), Benedict Wong (Wong), Chris Pratt (Star-Lord), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Vin Diesel (Groot), Dave Bautista (Drax), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket)… just to name a few. Anthony and Joe Russo directed the ensemble.