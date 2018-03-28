Melvins share video for raucous new single “Embrace the Rub”: Watch

The Melvins

Melvins will return with the fury of double bassists when Pinkus Abortion Technician drops on April 20th via Ipecac Recordings. The album is their first with two bass players: Steven McDonald (OFF!) and Jeff Pinkus (Butthole Surfers). Our first taste of what this low-end heavy formation sounds like came with “Stop Moving to Florida”, a mashup medley of Butthole Surfers’ “Moving to Florida” and James Gang’s “Stop”. Now we get to hear what the expanded alternative metal outfit does with fresh material thanks to their newest single, “Embrace the Rub”.

The track opens with a voice calling out, “Yeah, dumbass!”, which sets the mood just about as well as anything. It’s a furious, somewhat lo-fi bit of speedy metal that has a subtle wacky undertone thanks to some pounded piano keys. “’Embrace The Rub’ is a Steven McDonald penned, punker tune throwback to his days as a young Hawthorne, CA punk hanging out with Black Flag,” Dale Crover explained in a press release. “For some reason, I decided that this tune really needed a piano part.”

Take a listen via the Mackie Osborne-directed video below.

Pre-orders for Pinkus Abortion Technician are going on here. You can also catch Melvins supporting the release on tour beginning next month; their full itinerary is available here.