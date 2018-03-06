Nine Inch Nails, My Bloody Valentine to play Meltdown Festival curated by The Cure’s Robert Smith

The Cure (Debi Del Grande), Nine Inch Nails (Philip Cosores), My Bloody Valentine (Carsten Windhorst)

When Robert Smith was announced as the curator of this summer’s Meltdown Festival, The Cure frontman promised it would be the “must-see event of the summer.” He wasn’t kidding.

As announced today, the preliminary lineup includes Nine Inch Nails, My Bloody Valentine, Deftones, Placebo, Manic Street Preachers, The Libertines, Mogwai, The Psychedelic Furs, The Church, Kristin Hersh, The Notwist, and Mono.

Now in its 25th year, Meltdown Festival takes place at London’s Southbank Centre, the arts complex covering 21 acres and including the Royal Festival Hall, the Queen Elizabeth Hall and The Hayward, from June 15th-24th, 2018. In all, the lineup will boast “more than 30 of Smith’s “all time favourite artists—some of the most exciting, inspirational, intense and influential performers of the last 40 years.”

“As each invitee confirms, as each shimmering piece falls into place, I pinch myself – this is really happening,” Smith added, “and the complete picture will undoubtedly be out of this world!

Tickets for Meltdown Festival 2018 go on sale to the general public beginning March 15th. Click here for more information.