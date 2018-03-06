Michael Shannon watched the Academy Awards from a Chicago dive bar

Michael Shannon at Old Town Ale House

Last night, as director Guillermo del Toro took the stage to accept The Shape of Water’s Academy Award for Best Picture, his star actor, Michael Shannon, was 2,000 miles away, celebrating at a Chicago dive bar. Rather than dress up in a tux and walk the red carpet, Shannon opted instead to watch the 2018 Oscars at Chicago’s Old Town Ale House.

The bar’s owner, Bruce Elliott, nabbed a picture of Shannon the moment The Shape of Water was announced as the night’s big winner. “No sound on the TV, just sub-titles. Of course, the jukebox was rocking, and the beer flowing,” Elliott tweeted, adding: “Where else would you want to spend Oscar night?” Aside from drinking tequila with Frances McDormand and Allison Janney at a 3am after party, I can’t really think of any thing much better.