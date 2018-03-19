Migos and Drake pay homage to Soul Train with “Walk It Talk It” video: Watch

Migos may be at the forefront of all that’s hot in modern hip-hop, but they still have a fondness for the history of the culture. That’s why their video for the Culture II track “Walk It Talk It” pays homage to the iconic TV dance program Soul Train.

(Read: Here’s Why Migos, Drake, and Rae Sremmurd Are Releasing These Giant, Bloated Records)

The ATL trio perform on a fictionalized show called Culture Ride, hosted by none other than Jamie Foxx as Ron Delirious. Migos appear in massive afro wigs, ruffle-collared shirts, and wide glasses — and they aren’t the only ones dressing the part. Drake comes down the dance line with a full on Jheri curl for his guest verse, showing off some moves borrowed from MJ. If you look closely, you can also catch a cameo from Lil Yachty.

Check out the clip below.