Menu
New Music
The Best New Music in Rock, Alternative, Hip-Hop, and More
Expertly Curated by the CoS Staff

Migos, Gucci Mane, and Lil Yachty team up for “Solitaire”: Stream

Reportedly taken from a new collaborative project called Glacier Boyz

by
on March 02, 2018, 1:00am
0 comments
Migos
Migos

The ever-prolific Migos are keeping busy — even as they gear up for their debut performance on Saturday Night Live this weekend. Tonight, the popular hip-hop trio has teamed up with Gucci Mane and Lil Yachty for a new collaborative track called “Solitaire”. It’s reportedly taken from a new collaborative project from Migos, Gucci, and Yachty called Glacier Boyz. Take a listen below.

Migos released their sophomore album, Culture II, back in January. Gucci Mane, who is the subject of a forthcoming biopic, put out his El Gato: The Human Glacier mixtape late last year.

Previous Story
Episode 56: Director Mary Lambert Talks Pet Sematary 1 and 2, Stephen King, and Dale Midkiff’s Sexy Body
Next Story
Album Review: Moby Proves a Little Goes a Long Way on Everything Was Beautiful and Nothing Hurt
No comments