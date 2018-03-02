Migos, Gucci Mane, and Lil Yachty team up for “Solitaire”: Stream

Migos

The ever-prolific Migos are keeping busy — even as they gear up for their debut performance on Saturday Night Live this weekend. Tonight, the popular hip-hop trio has teamed up with Gucci Mane and Lil Yachty for a new collaborative track called “Solitaire”. It’s reportedly taken from a new collaborative project from Migos, Gucci, and Yachty called Glacier Boyz. Take a listen below.

Migos released their sophomore album, Culture II, back in January. Gucci Mane, who is the subject of a forthcoming biopic, put out his El Gato: The Human Glacier mixtape late last year.