Migos on Saturday Night Live

Migos brought some culture to the latest episode of Saturday Night Live. In support of their latest album, Culture II, Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff performed “Stir Fry” and “Narcos”. Replay both below.

Earlier this week, Migos joined forces with Gucci Mane and Lil Yachty for “Solitaire”. In the coming months, they’ll make appearances at a number of festivals, including Coachella, Miami’s Rolling Loud, and Oakland’s Blurry Vision.