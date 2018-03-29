Mike WiLL Made-It and Pharrell recruit Rae Sremmurd, Big Sean, and Quavo for new song Aries (YuGo) Part 2 and video: Watch

Mike WiLL Made-It and Rae Sremmurd in "Aries (YuGo) Part 2" video

One of the standout songs from Mike WiLL Made-It’s largely overlooked 2017 mixtape, Ransom 2, was the deep cut, “Aries (YuGo)”, featuring the debut of Pharrell’s greasy-talking alter ego, Station Wagon P. Today, the song has received a remix with new verses from Rae Sremmurd, Big Sean, and Quavo.

Unfortunately, the Station Wagon P verse which made the original so compelling in the first place has been removed, but the good news is the hypnotic beat remains. Plus, Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee and Quavo are sure bets on their guest appearances and this track is no exception.

Check out the remix through the video below.

Rae Sremmurd are readying the release of their triple album, SR3MM, featuring a self-titled group release and two solo projects: Swae Lee’s Swaecation and Slim Jxmmi’s Jxmtro. In an interview with Zane Lowe, Mike WiLL revealed the release will arrive next month and run 27 tracks in total. It features Future, Travis Scott, Young Thug, The Weeknd, Zoë Kravitz, and Pharrell.

Last year, Pharrell reunited N.E.R.D. to drop No_One Ever Really Dies. Meanwhile, Quavo teamed up with Travis Scott for their joint project, Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho, before recently topping the charts with Migos on Culture II.