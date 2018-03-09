Ministry unveil new album, AmeriKKKant: Stream

Industrial rock legends Ministry are back with their first new album in five years, AmeriKKKant. Apple Music and Spotify subscribers can stream it in full below.
Produced by frontman Al Jourgensen, the politically-inspired release follows 2013’s From Beer to Eternity. According to a press statement, it promises to provide “FEMA-type relief for the devastation ‘Hurricane Cheeto’ has brought upon us.”
The nine-track collection will also serve as a critique on “the waning respect for the US Constitution, the growing acceptance of one’s opinions replacing facts, the decline of our leaders’ sense of morals, ethics and personal responsibility to the country and to their constituents, and the mad man in the White House.”
AmeriKKKant Artwork:
AmeriKKKant Tracklist:
01. I Know Words
02. Twilight Zone
03. Victims of a Clown
04. TV5/4Chan
05. We’re Tired of It
06. Wargasm
07. Antifa
08. Game Over
09. AmeriKKKa
Later this month, Ministry will head out on their five-week tour with Chelsea Wolfe in support of AmeriKKKant. They’ll also make their rounds on the festival circuit this summer, including an appearance at Belgium’s Dour Festival. Check out the complete schedule below, and grab tickets here.
Ministry 2018 Tour Dates:
03/22 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues *
03/23 – Ventura, CA @ Ventura Theatre *
03/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl *
03/26 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades *
03/28 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre *
03/29 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre *
03/31 – Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall *
04/01 – Calgary, AB @ Palace Theatre *
04/03 – Missoula, MT @ Wilma Theatre *
04/05 – Lincoln, NE @ Boubon Theatre *
04/07 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre *
04/08 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom *
04/10 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s *
04/11 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live *
04/12 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room *
04/14 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House *
04/15 – Montreal, QC @ MTelus *
04/17 – Boston, MA @ Royale *
04/18 – Portland, ME @ Aura *
04/19 – Huntington, NY @ Paramount Theatre *
04/21 – Montclair, NJ @ Wellmont Theatre *
04/22 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom *
04/23 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live *
04/25 – Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage *
04/26 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live *
04/28 – Austin, TX @ Levitation Festival
07/11 – Viveiro, ES @ Resurrection Fest
07/14 – Eindhoven, NL @ Dynamo Metalfest
07/15 – Dour, BE @ Dour Festival
07/17 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City
07/18 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 ABC
07/20 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
07/21 – London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town
07/23 – Belfast, UK @ The Limelight
07/24 – Dublin, UK @ Tivoli Theatre
07/25 – Bristol, UK @ SWX
07/28 – Kempten, DE @ Rock The King
08/08 – Jaromer, CZ @ Brutal Assault
08/10 – Kortrijk, BE @ Alcatraz Metal Festival
08/11 – Hildesheim, DE @ M’era Luna
08/12 – Courtrai, BE @ De Lange Munte
08/17 – Séné, FR @ Motocultor Festival
08/18-19 – Saint Nolff, FR @ SITE DE KERBOULARD
* = w/ Chelsea Wolfe