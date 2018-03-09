Ministry unveil new album, AmeriKKKant: Stream

Ministry, photo by Lior Phillips

Industrial rock legends Ministry are back with their first new album in five years, AmeriKKKant. Apple Music and Spotify subscribers can stream it in full below.

Produced by frontman Al Jourgensen, the politically-inspired release follows 2013’s From Beer to Eternity. According to a press statement, it promises to provide “FEMA-type relief for the devastation ‘Hurricane Cheeto’ has brought upon us.”

(Read: The 10 Most Anticipated Metal Albums of 2018)

The nine-track collection will also serve as a critique on “the waning respect for the US Constitution, the growing acceptance of one’s opinions replacing facts, the decline of our leaders’ sense of morals, ethics and personal responsibility to the country and to their constituents, and the mad man in the White House.”

AmeriKKKant Artwork:

AmeriKKKant Tracklist:

01. I Know Words

02. Twilight Zone

03. Victims of a Clown

04. TV5/4Chan

05. We’re Tired of It

06. Wargasm

07. Antifa

08. Game Over

09. AmeriKKKa

Later this month, Ministry will head out on their five-week tour with Chelsea Wolfe in support of AmeriKKKant. They’ll also make their rounds on the festival circuit this summer, including an appearance at Belgium’s Dour Festival. Check out the complete schedule below, and grab tickets here.

Ministry 2018 Tour Dates:

03/22 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues *

03/23 – Ventura, CA @ Ventura Theatre *

03/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl *

03/26 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades *

03/28 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre *

03/29 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre *

03/31 – Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall *

04/01 – Calgary, AB @ Palace Theatre *

04/03 – Missoula, MT @ Wilma Theatre *

04/05 – Lincoln, NE @ Boubon Theatre *

04/07 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre *

04/08 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom *

04/10 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s *

04/11 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live *

04/12 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room *

04/14 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House *

04/15 – Montreal, QC @ MTelus *

04/17 – Boston, MA @ Royale *

04/18 – Portland, ME @ Aura *

04/19 – Huntington, NY @ Paramount Theatre *

04/21 – Montclair, NJ @ Wellmont Theatre *

04/22 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom *

04/23 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live *

04/25 – Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage *

04/26 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live *

04/28 – Austin, TX @ Levitation Festival

07/11 – Viveiro, ES @ Resurrection Fest

07/14 – Eindhoven, NL @ Dynamo Metalfest

07/15 – Dour, BE @ Dour Festival

07/17 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

07/18 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 ABC

07/20 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

07/21 – London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town

07/23 – Belfast, UK @ The Limelight

07/24 – Dublin, UK @ Tivoli Theatre

07/25 – Bristol, UK @ SWX

07/28 – Kempten, DE @ Rock The King

08/08 – Jaromer, CZ @ Brutal Assault

08/10 – Kortrijk, BE @ Alcatraz Metal Festival

08/11 – Hildesheim, DE @ M’era Luna

08/12 – Courtrai, BE @ De Lange Munte

08/17 – Séné, FR @ Motocultor Festival

08/18-19 – Saint Nolff, FR @ SITE DE KERBOULARD

* = w/ Chelsea Wolfe